Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 3.3 million units sold as of May 27, 2025, two million units sold as of May 6, 2025, one million units sold as of April 27, 2025, and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.

"In April we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," reads the announcement. "5 months later, we’ve sold 5 million copies worldwide! "On top of that, the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 original soundtrack, composed by Lorien Testard, has now reached over 333 million track streams since its release! "We’ve been completely blown away by the constant support from so many of you - Your artwork, your stories, your cosplays and your endless creativity has been loved and appreciated by all of us."





A free update was also announced that is currently in development. It will add the following content:

A new, playable environment, taking the characters of Expedition 33 to a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover.

Challenging, new boss battles for late-game players to overcome.

New costumes for each member of the Expedition, giving even more customization options for players throughout their adventure.

adventure. New text and user interface game localizations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 19.

Plus, even more surprises fans can look forward to.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

