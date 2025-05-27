Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 3.3 Million Units in 33 Days - Sales

/ 813 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over 3.3 million units in 33 days.

This figure is up from two million units sold as of May 6, 2025, one million units sold as of April 27, 2025, and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.

"Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," said the developers. "Since then, we’ve sold 3.3 million copies. Seriously. As of today. We couldn’t make that up. Another entry on the long list of surreal moments that your support has made real. Thank you ALL."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles