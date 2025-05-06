Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 2 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 573 Views
Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over two million units in 12 days.
This figure is up from one million units sold as of April 27, 2025 and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.
"Twelve days in, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed two million copies sold," said the developers.
"We’ve watched in awe as so many of you began your journey. Feeling every step, every emotion, every revelation alongside you. To those just joining us: welcome. Tomorrow comes."
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.
I'll be hopping in sometime this week now that I'm done with my first playthroughs of Oblivion and Tempest Rising. Already found a deal for the game only $35 lol. Time to see if this game is worth the hype!
1 Million to PC
900k PS5
100k max for the (useless) Xbox
If you want the numbers:
Based on Weekly player engage time
Clair Obscur was number 12 on Xbox, Was number 15 on Steam and was number 25 on Playstation.
https://bsky.app/profile/matpiscatella.bsky.social/post/3loglmk5ok22g
Yeah, this says something. Only hard to parse it. It does give Total Weekly Active Users, which in itself is a hard number, and then don't give absolute numbers, only platform specific ranking. Are #25 on PS more or less players than #12 on Xbox?
As it stands the only hard number is 2 million sales, which is great. If Sandfall doesn't gives us a breakdown per platform we simply don't know. And seriously - I don't even care. I am happy to play it and I am happy so many others do too.
Well I don't think you need to come close to a million players to reach 25 on PS , it is just amazing that you would think it would be way higher.
What surprises me the most is that you can play it on PC with gamepass aswell but still it reached top 15 on Steam and that platform is a beast in number of players. PC is carrying Clair Obscur.