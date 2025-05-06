Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over two million units in 12 days.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of April 27, 2025 and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.

"Twelve days in, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed two million copies sold," said the developers.

"We’ve watched in awe as so many of you began your journey. Feeling every step, every emotion, every revelation alongside you. To those just joining us: welcome. Tomorrow comes."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

