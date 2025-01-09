Leaker Posts Nintendo Switch 2 Renders - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 91mobiles) has released renders claiming it is for the Nintendo Switch 2. OnLeaks in the past has posted accurate renders for Samsung phones and Pixel devices.

The leaker has stated the successor to the Nintendo Switch will come with an 8.4-inch screen. This is bigger than the 7-inch screen of the Switch OLED and the 6.2-inch screen of the original Switch.

The size of the Switch 2 will be larger than the original Switch with it being 271mm (10.67in) x 116.4 (4.58in) x 31.4mm (1.24in) in size. The new Joy-Cons are also bigger.

The console will also feature 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port on the top, which would allow it to be charged while in table-top mode. The top will also have a power button, volume rocker, and game card clot.

A number of other potential leaks have also been growing in recent months. Video game retailer GameStop appears to have added a number of accessory SKUs for the Nintendo Switch 2 into its system. Images of the new Joy-Cons, the design, the logo, and more have also been spotted.

Nintendo has yet to officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2, however, the company will unveil it by the end of March. Nintendo has confirmed it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

View images of the renders below:

Scoop alert🚨



Here's a sneak peek at the Nintendo Switch 2 design!



More details here:https://t.co/MI156fCuUi pic.twitter.com/3Ps3K8IPRb — 91mobiles (@91mobiles) January 9, 2025

