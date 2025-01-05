Images of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Appeared to Have Leaked Online - News

Alleged images of the new Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online.

The images are claimed to have been taken at a factory in China that is manufacturing the successor the Nintendo switch.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Nintendo.

The comparison between Switch 2 and Switch 1 joy-cons. Look at those massive top buttons! 💙 pic.twitter.com/jcQel893Bg — Mucrush 🦋 (@Mucrush) January 5, 2025

This isn't the only alleged leak for the Nintendo Switch 2 as accessory maker Dbrand reportedly leaked the design for the console. The website for the company features a semitransparent case that appears to have the console visible on the inside.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz claims they have the actual design of the Switch 2 and that is what is visible on its website.

