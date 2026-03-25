One Game for the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April 2026 Has Leaked - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

One of the games that will be included in the PlayStation Plus monthly games for April 2026 has leaked via reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaked title is the dark fantasy action-RPG reboot, Lords of the Fallen, which released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in October 2023.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2026 according to the leaker will be available from April 7 to May 5 and the full list will be announced on Wednesday, March 31.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for March are still available until Monday, April 6 and include PGA Tour 2K25 for the PS5, Monster Hunter Rise for the PS5 and PS4, Slime Rancher 2 for the PS5, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road for the PS5 and PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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