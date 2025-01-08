Nintendo Switch 2 Logo Has Reportedly Leaked - News

The logo for the Nintendo Switch 2 has now reportedly leaked, according to Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief ‘Necro’ Felipe Lima.

They claim to have seen the logo for the successor for the Nintendo Switch from a photo of the console they received from a reliable source and have recreated the logo.

Bom dia e posso dizer que, pela primeira vez obtive acesso à logo do Nintendo Switch 2 graças a uma foto do console que uma fonte confiável me enviou



Com base no que vi e respeitando as medidas, recriei e ela será EXATAMENTE assim: pic.twitter.com/ON4Yu7FLe0 — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) January 8, 2025

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement from Nintendo is made.

There have also been alleged images of the Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked online. Accessory maker Dbrand reportedly leaked the design for the console.

Nintendo has confirmed it will be unveiling the Nintendo Switch 2 by the end of March and the console will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

