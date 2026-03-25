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Square Enix Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2025

Square Enix Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2025 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,061 Views

Metacritic has released its 16th Annual Game Publisher Rankings and Square Enix was the number one ranked publisher of 2025.

"Ranking #1 for the very first time in our 16 years of compiling these rankings, Japanese publisher Square Enix received positive reviews for every one of its 2025 releases while increasing its average Metascore by five points compared to the prior year," said Metacritic.

"A variety of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles scored highly for the publisher last year (and also in early 2026), while even its 'worst' 2025 release, SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, earned approval from critics."

Publisher scores are calculated by four factors

  1. Average Metascore for all games released in 2025
  2. Percent of scored products with good reviews (Metascore of at least 75)
  3. Percent of scored products with bad reviews (49 or lower)
  4. Number of "great" titles (Metascore of 90 or higher with seven or more reviews)

Here are Metacritic's top 10 publishers of 2025 along with the number of points and average metascore:

  1. Square Enix (330.5 points) – 84 
  2. Gamirror Games (322.4 points) – 82
  3. Capcom (322.2 points) – 83
  4. Thunderful (306.8 points) – 78
  5. Microsoft (305.7 points) – 80
  6. Take-Two (304.0 points) – 79
  7. Sega (303.9 points) – 80
  8. Electronic Arts (302.9 points) – 79
  9. Dotemu (302.2 points) – 81
  10. Raw Fury (301.0 points) – 79

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Wman1996 (6 hours ago)

Nintendo and Sony didn't even make the Top 10.

  • +2
chakkra (7 hours ago)

This proves that MS threw in the towel at the worst possible moment. Sony has been really lacking this gen.

  • +2
The Fury chakkra (7 hours ago)

Bad year more like. Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei's scores being dragged down by others. Same for Nintendo, worse for that as the Switch 2 "Welcome Tour" was part of their list, which cancels out Donkey Kong.

MS on the other hand were more consistent.

  • +2
dane007 (4 hours ago)

So sand fall one game doesn't count?

  • 0
chakkra (7 hours ago)

What happened to Sony and Nintendo?

  • 0
Zkuq chakkra (7 hours ago)

You can see it on the site, but I suspect these numbers have a lot to do with this:

Nintendo: "Average Metascore: 77, 68% good, 0% bad"
Sony: "Average Metascore: 74, 53% good, 0% bad"

For comparison, Raw Fury, which sits at #10, has the following numbers: "Average Metascore: 79, 77% good, 0% bad".

  • +2