Square Enix Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2025 - News

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Metacritic has released its 16th Annual Game Publisher Rankings and Square Enix was the number one ranked publisher of 2025.

"Ranking #1 for the very first time in our 16 years of compiling these rankings, Japanese publisher Square Enix received positive reviews for every one of its 2025 releases while increasing its average Metascore by five points compared to the prior year," said Metacritic.

"A variety of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles scored highly for the publisher last year (and also in early 2026), while even its 'worst' 2025 release, SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, earned approval from critics."

Publisher scores are calculated by four factors

Average Metascore for all games released in 2025 Percent of scored products with good reviews (Metascore of at least 75) Percent of scored products with bad reviews (49 or lower) Number of "great" titles (Metascore of 90 or higher with seven or more reviews)

Here are Metacritic's top 10 publishers of 2025 along with the number of points and average metascore:

Square Enix (330.5 points) – 84 Gamirror Games (322.4 points) – 82 Capcom (322.2 points) – 83 Thunderful (306.8 points) – 78 Microsoft (305.7 points) – 80 Take-Two (304.0 points) – 79 Sega (303.9 points) – 80 Electronic Arts (302.9 points) – 79 Dotemu (302.2 points) – 81 Raw Fury (301.0 points) – 79

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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