Warframe is Out Now for Switch 2 - News

/ 598 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Digital Extremes announced the story-driven, free-to-play online action game, Warframe, is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game previously released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

View the Switch 2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Awaken as an unstoppable warrior and battle alongside your friends in this story-driven, free-to-play online action game on the Nintendo Switch 2! It doesn’t matter if you’re a fledgling Tenno or one with legendary escapades all throughout the Origin System. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Warframe lets you take your journey anywhere with a bevy of visual and technical enhancements

Switch 2 Features

Target resolution: 1080p

Target frame rate: 60 frames per second

DLSS support

Sun Shadows and Enhanced decals support in docked mode

Enhanced decals support in docked mode High shader quality in both docked and undocked modes

Faster loading times

Improved audio quality

Volumetric lighting

Higher resolution textures

Joy-Con 2 mouse support

Additionally, you can earn the Ambimanus Pack for free by logging into the Switch 2 version of Warframe from March 25 to April 15!

Ambimanus Pack Contents

Vericres Warfan

Akomeogi Warfan Skin

Slicing Feathers Mod

Three-Day Affinity Booster

Three-Day Credit Booster

Broadsword Past/Future Sigil

Buddies in Gaming Glyph

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles