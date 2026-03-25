[Update] Nintendo Published Switch 2 Games to Have Separate Physical and Digital Prices Starting in May - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,501 Views
Update:
In a statement sent to IGN, Nintendo said "the cost of physical games is not going up."
Nintendo continued, "This means that when Nintendo sells digital versions of Nintendo published games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 to consumers in the U.S., those prices will have an MSRP that is lower than their physical counterparts.
"Retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary."
Original article:
Nintendo has announced that starting in May Nintendo published Switch 2 games will have different manufacturer's suggested retail price between physical and digital versions.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which releases May 21 for the Switch 2, will be priced at $59.99 for the digital edition and $69.99 for the physical edition.
"Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions," reads the statement from Nintendo.
"Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games.
"As always, retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Finally! That was literally the entire promise of digital games. Being cheaper than physical.
Imagine if they UP the price hahaha
But seriously, what mixture of simply boosting sales, offsetting the hight price of cards, pushing people towards digital, benevolence and whatnot is at play here?
Maybe the cards were pricier to manufacture than they wanted to (with respect to the desired MSRP) and simply upped the digital prices just because and now are reverting that for any of the reasons above?
It actually does look like physical prices are going up, and not digital going down.
We don’t know that yet. Nintendo has given nothing more than a vague statement and a $60USD digital copy of Yoshi— it is still 100% within the realm of liklihood that we see $60/$70USD split. Nintendo has silently been dropping prices recently.
Any examples? Just curious.
I have a bigger post down there, but for now the very game used to announce that change in the US appears to have been priced higher phisically in the US compared to how it is compared to other games like Donkey Kong in the EU.
Here are a few examples:
// Nintendo has lowered the price of several recently and upcoming releasing Amiibo (e.g. Kirby & Meta Knight from the KARs set, and Mario & Rosalina for the SMGalaxy set),
// NS2 Editions are no longer unanimously $20USD but have frequently hit as low as $5USD (Animal Crossing, Xenoblade X),
// Yoshi being $60USD instead of $70USD. No $70USD version of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.
While hardware has definitely been moving, I do believe Nintendo has been humbled a bit with Amiibo and software sales. I mean, I literally was able to snag some Zelda amiibo at clearence from GS back in December for $4USD a pop.
Dang... Nintendo coming in with an unexpected pro-consumer W
I'll probably still buy my Nintendo games physically but this is great for the digital crowd
You are really naive. Nintendo its a corporation and they have investors, they care about the money first and foremost, and this move of "decreasing" the price of digitals are only to push them harder in front in detriment of physical.
If we see a $80 Digital & $90 Physical Mario or Zelda, then I will stand corrected
But I don't see that happening at this time
I think Nintendo is doing this as MKW has taken a nose dive in sales since the bundle stopped
I expect to see $60-70 Digital & $70-80 Physical as the standard going forward
The profit margin with digital games should still be a lot higher than with physical, even if digital is 10$ cheaper. Especially for first party games.
Absolutely the right call for Nintendo to make. Unlike Sony and Microsoft (and def unlike PC, where physical media doesn't even exist for games), Nintendo is on cartridges. And the flash storage chips inside those cartridges are really no different than others that go into SD cards, SSDs, and many other things - they are all manufactured at the same facilities by the same core group of 5 companies or so. Which means, those Switch 1 and 2 cartridges probably cost Nintendo like twice as much, or even more, than did just 9 months ago with the big AI boom going on.
This means 2 things
a) They want to keep their first party games in cards instead of Game Key, so to stop having smaller profits margins they will now ask mor money for physical games which is... fair I guess
b) Their strategy for expensive SSD cards was quite dumb, they should have simply went to Game Install Card like PS5 does
Actually it seems like physical is going up, not digital going down.
Looking at European stores Yoshi is cheaper than other Nintendo releases, at 60 euros digital and 70 physical.
Donkey Kong Bananza for example were 70 digital and 80 physical.
Meanwhile Donkey Kong is $70 in the US, digital and physical, so Yoshi is not in price parity with Donkey Kong, as it costs the same $70 physical but $60 digital.
Which means Yoshi is a $60 game being boosted to $70 phisically.
As it matches Donkey Kong physical price in the US, but it does not in EU, where it is cheaper considering release prices.
Most Nintendo games should be going to be $80 in the US for now on, with the Mario Kart like games being $90. Physical might have just became $10 more expensive from now on.
You are aware that Nintendo has always charged more for physical versus digital in EU, correct? As far as NS2 is concerned.
Nintendo’s current statement is a tad bit vague admittedly, though Yoshi being $60USD digitally does sound to me like Nintendo is signaling at a $60/$70USD split. Though only time will tell— I really do not see Nintendo having an interest in selling even more games at a higher cost so early in the gen.
The point is not that the dolar price is lower than the euro.
The thing is, Yoshi is cheaper than DK physically in Europe, but is now the same price in the US, physically.
EU to EU, US to US.
Yoshi should be $60/$60 in the US, so it would be cheaper physically than Donkey Kong, like it is in the EU.
But it costs the same as Donkey Kong in the US physically, so the price went up.
Yes, I see what you are saying, but my point is this: The reason why Yoshi is cheaper may or may not be a result of Yoshi being the exceptional instance of $60/$70 split. It could be, for instance, that only newly released games will receive this price revision moving forward. It could also be that Nintendo simply hasn’t updated the pricing for DKBananza and such, especially since they specifically stated that these changes wouldn’t be taking effect until May.
Yeah, you'll need to wait to see more game prices, but the PR statement not immediatly calling it a price reduction for digital made me suspicious, and comparing the price difference of that game in Europe has led me to believe this is indeed a physical price increase.
I don't think that's gonna be the case given that Nintendo just made a clarification. I'll go ahead and quote it, and then cite where that came from.
"The cost of physical games is not going up.
"This means that when Nintendo sells digital versions of Nintendo published games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 to consumers in the U.S., those prices will have an MSRP that is lower than their physical counterparts.
"Retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary."
Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/nintendo-switch-2-physical-games-will-now-be-more-expensive-than-digital-versions-with-10-price-difference-for-yoshi-and-the-mysterious-book
I still don't see how is Yoshi the same price as Donkey Kong physically in the US when it's cheaper in Europe.
If the price is not going up why is this game also not cheaper physically than Donkey Kong around there as well?
Maybe they mean that existing games will not go up, because technically we can't say a price went up when it never had a lower price announced before.
But if we see more games were it costs the same in dollars as it does in euros, when they were all cheaper in dollars before this very announcement, then it's definitely up, even if not up from an once announced lower price.
Also, thanks for the source, definitely helpful.
My guess is that Nintendo won't start rolling out the price change until Yoshi releases. That or they won't be lowering the price of previously released games. Also, might be a good idea to delete some of your comments... just to help others not become confused.
Physical better not be going up. 3D Mario and 3D Zelda better not be $80 digital with a $90 physical copy.
Wow +2 to Nintendo, first the NS2 boost update and now this. It's almost as if...... No it cannot be..... are they listening to consumers????
I have no issue with this if it provides a proper physical release and not a e-Waste Game Key Card.
digital should be on average 15-20% the physical price. This $10 difference only amounts to 12.5%
I still have no problem buying physical copies, glad to see at least one company doing what digital games should have been doing from day one.