Nintendo Switch 2 Design Appears to Have Leaked by Accessory Maker Dbrand

posted 2 hours ago

Accessory maker Dbrand has reportedly leaked the design for the Nintendo Switch 2 on its website.

The website features the text "Switch 2 Killswitch" and a semitransparent case that appears to have the successor to the Switch inside.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz has told InsiderGaming that they have the actual design of the Switch 2 and that is what is visible on its website.

"That is correct: it is the Switch 2 with our Killswitch case on it (similar in principle to our Killswitch for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and ROG Ally X)," he said.

Ijaz has told The Verge Dbrand has the "actual dimensions" of the Switch 2. He claims the Switch 2 will be 270mm wide, 116mm tall, and 14mm thick. This compares to the original Switch at 242mm wide, 102mm tall and 13.9mm thick.

The joysticks on the Switch 2 will stand 6.27mm tall, while the D-pad and ABXY buttons will stand out by 1.57mm. he kickstand will be 180mm wide and the back triggers will extand by 14.1mm. The diagonal measurement of the cover glass has the screen at about 8 inches.

Ijaz says he understands the new Joy-Cons will be "magnetically attached" and have "an ejection button" on the back of the Joy-Cons near the top. There is also a new button below the Home button, which has a "C" printed on it. It isn't known what this button will be used for.

Ijaz did add that he is "genuinely unsure" on when the Switch 2 will launch, however, Dbrand is working to release the case in late March or early April. He also doesn't know the design for the dock, but does expect "the form factor will be similar to the previous gen."

Dbrand is known for being controversy has it released unofficial The Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch decals last year and the website for the decals had a section titled "The Power of Plagiarism" that criticized Nintendo.

A few other images of the case with the Switch 2 inside have also been posted online, which can be viewed below:

