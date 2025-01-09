Switch 2 Accessories Found in GameStop System - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Video game retailer GameStop appears to have added a number of accessory SKUs for the Nintendo Switch 2 into its system. This was spotted by a user on Reddit.

The Switch 2 SKUs are for MicroSD express cards, suggesting the upcoming console will support the cards. The listed cards range in size from 256 GB and 512 GB.

Other accessories spotted include a Joy-Con charger grip, multiple carrying cases, and tempered glass screen protectors.

The number of potential leaks has been growing in recent months including images of the new Joy-Cons, the design, the logo, and more.

Nintendo has yet to officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2, however, the company will unveil it by the end of March. Nintendo has confirmed it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles