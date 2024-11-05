Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 30 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has told Variety the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 24 million units sold in January 2024, 15 million units in May 2023, and 12 million in February 2023. It was also the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

The sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is a "very big priority" for Warner Bros. Discovery’s C-suite.

"We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that," said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad.

"Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan. They’re just deep Harry Potter fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them."

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

