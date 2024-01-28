Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 24 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has told Variety the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 24 million units worldwide. As previously stated, Warner Bros. Games says Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

As the game nears its one-year anniversary it was revealed the PlayStation-exclusive content for the game will be coming to other platforms this Summer, along with more updates and features.

"As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game," reads a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account. "Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what’s coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year."

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

