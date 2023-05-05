Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 15 Million Units and Earns Over $1 Billion - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during the company's earnings call announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 15 million units worldwide and has grossed over $1 billion in retail sales.

This figure is up from 12 million units sold in the first two weeks of release and over $850 million in global sales.

"Hogwarts Legacy has amassed more than $1 billion in retail sales and over 15 million units sold worldwide to date, and today the team is launching the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms," said Zaslav (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5 first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, and launched today for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will also release for the Nintendo switch on July 25.

