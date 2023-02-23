Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 12 Million Units in 2 Weeks, Earns $850 Million - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, is the biggest global launch ever for Warner Bros. Games.

Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 12 million units worldwide in its first two weeks since it launched on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It has also earned over $850 million in global sales in the same timeframe.

The game has exceeded sales records on all three platforms it is available on and broke records for streaming by becoming the biggest single-player game ever on Twitch with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at launch.

Players for Hogwarts Legacy have played 280 million hours to date and helped grow the Wizarding World Digital by 300 percent higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average for the first 10 days of February.

“We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world," said Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad.

"Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

