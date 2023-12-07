The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Confirmed for 2025 - News

It was previously reported the second season for The Last of Us HBO series would air sometime in 2025. A new trailer from HBO showcasing what is coming to Max in 2024 and 2025 has confirmed the second season will premiere in 2025.

Production on the second will start on February 12, 2024, according to showrunner Craig Mazin speaking with Variety.

Season 2 was renewed in January of this year due to the popularity of the first season.

Executive producer Neil Druckmann when the show was renewed for a second season stated, "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

The Last of Us HBO TV series helped boost the sales of the games the series is based on and as of early May was averaging nearly 32 million viewers per episode in the US. The only show to have higher viewership in the US is the seventh and eighth seasons of Game of Thrones. It is the most watched show ever on HBO Max in Europe and Latin America.

