Jim Ryan: The Last of Us HBO Series Helped Boost Sales of the Games

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu was asked about Sony developing movies and TV shows based on its popular video game series and how they have affected the sales of the games.

Ryan revealed that every time a new episode of The Last of Us HBO TV series came out there was an increase the sales of the The Last of Us video games.

"In fact, we have a mechanism for tracking sales across all networks, so we can see exactly how sales are trending," said Ryan via Google Translate. "As for The Last of Us, the number of games sold increased each time we released a new episode of the drama. I think this is a wonderful thing.

"Whether it's a game or a drama, I'm happy that more people can enjoy The Last of Us as some form of entertainment. The synergistic effect of producing the drama is like '2 + 2 = 5.'"

PlayStation Studios will focus on developing games for PlayStation consoles, however, when appropriate the video game IPs will be expanded.

"PlayStation Studios will continue to focus on development for the PS," said Ryan. "However, when I deem it appropriate, I think I will work on games that can expand beyond the boundaries of game consoles.

"When thinking about where to expand an attractive IP, it's easy to come up with an answer about releasing it on PC because it's all you have to do is port it. What's more, what about movies, what about dramas? It's attractive to be able to choose, and I'm very happy that the opportunities to choose are increasing more and more."

A live-action Twisted Metal TV series will premier on NBC's streaming platform Peacock on July 27.

