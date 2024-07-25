PlayStation VR2 App for Steam Will Launch on August 6 - News

/ 47 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Publisher PlayStation Publishing and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment will release the PlayStation VR2 App for PC via Steam on August 6.

This is one day before the release of the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter on August 7 for $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. It will be available at select retailers and PlayStation Direct and will let PlayStation VR2 owners connect their VR headset to a PC and gain access to the SteamVR lineup of games.

Read details on the app below:

Enjoy virtual reality games and apps on Steam with PlayStation VR2!

Play VR games and apps on Steam using your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Set up your PlayStation VR2 on your PC.

Update the firmware for your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Adjust settings for your PlayStation VR2 from the SteamVR dashboard, including setting your play area and screen brightness.

You'll need the following to get started with PlayStation VR2 App:

PlayStation VR2 VR headset

PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers (Connect via Bluetooth)

PlayStation VR2 PC adapter

For details about the required specs for PC, visit the PlayStation VR2 support page, or refer to the “System Requirements” section below.

Using this app

To play VR games and apps on Steam with PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR2 App needs to be installed on your PC. Keep the app installed even after initial setup is complete.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles