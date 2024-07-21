Bethesda Game Studios Employees Vote to Unionize - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Employees at Bethesda Game Studios, the studio best known for The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield, have voted to unionize with the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

241 employees, including "artists, engineers, programmers and designers." have signed a union authorization cards or have shown the desire to unionize.

"We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with @CWAUnion," said the union on Twitter. Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry.

We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with @CWAUnion. Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry. — OneBGS_USA (@OneBGS_USA) July 19, 2024

"As a democratic organization, we seek to empower the collective wishes of our studios’ workers; having a safe, sustainable, and equitable work environment for all. Having a proper seat at the discussion table allows us to turn those wishes into reality.

"Joining in solidarity with our fellow members at @ZeniMaxWorkers, @OneBGS_MTL, and all of @CWAUnion, we push for increased job security, compensation transparency, and flexibility to continue creating the games we love.

"As we work towards our first contract with Microsoft, we hope you'll join us in voicing your support as we serve as an example for all, into the next era of game development."

The Bethesda Game Studios employees will be members of CWA Local 2108 in Maryland and CWA Local 6215 in Texas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles