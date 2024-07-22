PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Japan - June 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 572 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 in Japan, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS4 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 3,453 - PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 267,759 - PS4
Total Lead: 267,360 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 5,787,865
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,520,505
June 2024 is the 44th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 3,453 units.
In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 267,759 units. The PS5 is currently ahead by 267,360 units.
The 44th month for the PS5 in Japan is June 2024, while for the PS4 it is September 2017. The PS5 has sold 5.79 million units, while the PS4 sold 5.52 million units during the same timeframe. The PS4 sold current PS5 sales in month 47.
The PS4 crossed 6 million in month 47, 7 million in month 53, and 8 million in month 61. The PS4 has sold 9.68 million units to date. The PS5 is currently 3.89 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4 in Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I've always been curious: Why did PS4 sales figures fall off so hard (relative to that of the PS2/3) after PS5 launch? Was it the chip shortage? (I remember PS5 struggling for his reason.) I've noticed it on a global scale.
I think it has to do with most people who wanted a PS4 got it already and after 2017 big Japanese games were starting to go to the Switch, and the Switch was taking over the video game market in Japan becoming the primary system.
The ps4 will still have a very good holiday season, which will be difficult for the ps5 to keep up with after that things will get easier for the ps5. With a stronger game catalog in the second half of its life and gta, the ps5 can still stay ahead of the ps4. I believe the ps5 can sell as much as the ps3 in japan
I don't see how the PS5 has a "stronger" 2nd half unless you mean most games are now not coming to PS4? The only 2 big Japanese games that can really boost sales for PS5 are Monster Hunter Wilds and Dragon Quest 12. Though there's factors that can prevent that. For Monster Hunter it will be there day one on Xbox and PC whereas World was just on PS4 at launch in Japan. For Dragon Quest 12 that will most likely be a Switch and Switch 2 game, so most gamers will look to get those versions over the PS5.