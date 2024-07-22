Warner Bros. Games Acquires MultiVersus Developer Player First Games - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Warner Bros. Games announced it has acquired MultiVersus developer Player First Games.

Player First Games co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White will continue to lead the studio. The two will report to the Vice President and Studio Head of Warner Bros. Games San Diego Carlos Barbosa.

"We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games," said Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad. "The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities."

Huynh added, "Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall. "We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players."

MultiVersus is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles