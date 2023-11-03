The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 to Premiere in 2025 - News

/ 792 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Last of Us HBO series will be heading into production early in 2024 with the plan to air sometime in 2025, according to HBO boss Casey Bloys in an event in New York and reported by Deadline.

Season 2 was renewed in January of this year due to the popularity of the first season.

"We've outlined all of season 2 and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends," said executive producer Neil Druckmann in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September.

Druckmann when the show was renewed for a second season stated, "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

The Last of Us HBO TV series helped boost the sales of the games the series is based on and as of early May was averaging nearly 32 million viewers per episode in the US. The only show to have higher viewership in the US is the seventh and eighth seasons of Game of Thrones. It is the most watched show ever on HBO Max in Europe and Latin America.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles