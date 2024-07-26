Valorant PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Open Beta Out Now - News

Riot Games announced the open beta for Valorant for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.

The game has been available for PC since June 2020.

Read details on the game belwo:

Valorant is a character-based five-versus-five tactical shooter set on the global stage. Outwit, outplay, and outshine your competition with tactical abilities, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork.

Defy the Limits – Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you’ll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush.

Creativity is Your Greatest Weapon – More than guns and bullets, you’ll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine. No two Agents play alike, just as no two highlight reels will look the same.

Fight Around the World – Each map is a playground to showcase your creative thinking. Purpose-built for team strategies, spectacular plays, and clutch moments. Make the play others will imitate for years to come.

