The Last of Us HBO Series is the Most Watched HBO Max Show Ever in Europe and Latin America - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Last of Us HBO TV series is one of the most successful shows in the history of HBO Max.

The show is now averaging nearly 32 million viewers per episode in the US. The only show to have higher viewership in the US is the seventh and eighth seasons of Game of Thrones. It is the most watched show ever on HBO Max in Europe and Latin Americas.

"The Last of Us is now averaging nearly 32 million cross-platform viewers per episode in the U.S., and is the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America," reads the Warner Bros. Discovery earnings report for the first quarter of 2023.

The Last of Us HBO TV series has also been renewed for a second season.

"I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations," said executive producer Neil Druckmann at the time. "Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

Executive producer Craig Mazin added, "I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in."

