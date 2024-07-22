SNK vs. Capcom: SVC CHAOS Announced for PS4, Switch, and PC - News

SNK announced SNK vs. Capcom: SVC CHAOS is now available for PC via Steam, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 22.

The game first released for arcades in July 2003, for the NEO GEO AES in November 2003, for the PlayStation 2 in December 2003, and for the original Xbox in 2004.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Iconic Characters from SNK and Capcom in a Timeless Face-Off

Choose from a legendary roster of 36 SNK and Capcom fighters. SNK’s fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui are joined by Mars People, Athena, and other NEOGEO-era icons. Meanwhile, battle-hardened combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more to make up the Capcom fighter roster.

A Modernized Online Experience

Rise up and throw down with players all around the world as rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS to a new era of fighting game fans. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single-elimination, double-elimination, and round-robin formats.

Precise Character Collision and Gallery Modes to Perfect the SVC CHAOS Experience

Other quality-of-life improvements include a hitbox viewer, granting players an in-depth look at each character’s collision areas, and a rich gallery mode showcasing over 80 pieces of artwork, including key art and character portraits.

