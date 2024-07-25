Video Game Workers at SAG-AFTRA to Go on Strike July 26 Over AI - News

Video game actors who are members of the SAG-AFTRA union have voted to go on strike tomorrow, July 26.

The strike is happening after negotiations with multiple video game companies failed to come up with acceptable protections for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for SAG-AFTRA members.

The video game companies that SAG-AFTRA has been negotiating with includes Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions,, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games.

These video game companies won't be able to hire actors who are members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

"We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. "Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added, "The video game industry generates billions of dollars in profit annually. The driving force behind that success is the creative people who design and create those games. That includes the SAG-AFTRA members who bring memorable and beloved game characters to life, and they deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as performers in film, television, streaming, and music: fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the A.I. use of their faces, voices, and bodies.

"Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year - that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that."

Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh stated, "Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation. We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer. We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve."

Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for the video game producers party to the Interactive Media Agreement, in a statement to VideoGamesChronicle said they have worked out an agreement on 24 of 25 proposals.

"We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations," said Cooling. "We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions.

"Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry."

