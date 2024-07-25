By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Concord-Themed Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller Announced

Concord-Themed Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 211 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Concord-themed limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller will release on August 23 in the US for $84.99. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Direct

Sony states the controller "features a custom design inspired by the vibrant and colorful universe of Concord. The design draws inspiration and graphic elements from our vision of faster than light travel and the Galactic Guide—a vast in-game map of the Concord galaxy and its worlds that expands and unlocks new narrative content as you play and progress."

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
BraLoD (31 minutes ago)

Looks pretty good.
Still waiting for Sony to release a PS1 themed Dualsense like the one they gave to Jim Ryan.
It's pretty stupid of them to not release it for everybody to buy.

  • +2
axumblade (57 minutes ago)

I like it. I don’t need nor care about Concord but the controller is cool.

  • +1
Bandorr axumblade (42 minutes ago)

I'd like to copy/paste this comment.
It's a really interesting design for a game I have no interest in.
I may still considering getting it...

  • +1
Leynos (13 minutes ago)

IDGAF about the game but I like the controller.

  • 0
The Fury (1 hour ago)

I mean, it has some orange on it but pass. It's full orange or nothing thanks.

  • 0