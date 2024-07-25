Concord-Themed Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller Announced - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Concord-themed limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller will release on August 23 in the US for $84.99. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Direct.

Sony states the controller "features a custom design inspired by the vibrant and colorful universe of Concord. The design draws inspiration and graphic elements from our vision of faster than light travel and the Galactic Guide—a vast in-game map of the Concord galaxy and its worlds that expands and unlocks new narrative content as you play and progress."

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles