Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us TV Series Season 2 Probably Premiere in Late 2024 or Early 2025

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us HBO TV series, in an interview with ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend said the second season of the HBO series likely won't premiere until late 2024 or early 2025.

The reason for the long wait between seasons is that she it probably won't start shooting until the year of this year or beginning of next year, according to Ramsey. Shooting is expected to take around a year.

"It will be a while," said Ramsey via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. And then it’s a long, it’s like a year filming, so it will be probably the end of 2024, early 2025."

The Last of Us HBO TV series was renewed for a second season in February and is expected to include part of the story from The Last of Us Part 2 as the second game is expected to split into more than one season.

The first season was a huge success for HBO and Naughty dog as the series finale had 8.2 million viewers on premiere night. The amount of viewers for the series finale during its premiere night was 75 percent higher than the debut episode.

The average audience for the first six episodes is now nearing a total 30.3 million viewers across all platforms, with Episode 1 nearing 40 million viewers.

