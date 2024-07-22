Mortal Kombat Developer NetherRealm Hit With Layoffs - News

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios has been hit with layoffs.

NetherRealm Studios Quality Assurance Analyst Tony Lazzara in a post on LinkedIn stated the entire mobile team at the studio has been laid off.

"Unfortunately, yesterday Netherrealm’s mobile team was shut down," said Lazzara. "A ton of very talented people were put out of work. We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat Onslaught.

"I was also affected. Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative."

Insider Gaming has reported that at least 50 people at NetherRealm Studios have been laid off.

