Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

The Behemoth announced Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD is coming to the PlayStation5 and PlayStation 4.

The game have been available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC since November 2023.

Read details on the games below:

ALIEN HOMINID INVASION

Old friends and bitter enemies await as you invade Earth alongside a Mothership full of alien friends! Blast, beam, and bite your way through an endless swarm of enemies as you and up to three of your fellow hominids cause mayhem with a huge arsenal of weapons, mutations, and acrobatic maneuvers.

Oh, Let Me Tell You More If You Want

Abduct intel from your enemies to sabotage their plans, observe the oddities of human life, blow up bosses, and mutate into a variety of powerful Alien forms in order to take down the not-so-secret Agents that are dead set on ruining your day.

Up to Four Players Online or Offline

Up to four-player local and online cooperative play.

cooperative play. Help MOTHERSHIP invade the Earth, facing down all new enemies and bosses.

Three Difficulty Levels

Friendly (200% health), Normal (100% health), and Insane (40% health).

Difficulty level is set per-player. One player can be on Friendly and one player on Insane, no problem!

Master Alien acrobatics at your own pace—flipping, diving, grenade jumping, head riding, down-shooting, dodging, and tossing enemies

Mix and Match Modifiers

Unlock and equip tons of unique weapons, boosts and cosmetics.

Level up and mutate your Alien to utilize even more new mechanics like super speed, healing, and flight!

Destroy the Enemy HQ!

Determine your own gameplay path with a non-linear level experience.

Invade randomly-assembled neighborhoods from hundreds of hand-crafted city blocks.

ALIEN HOMINID HD

Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for modern platforms! With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience.

Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that’s more your style.

Whether you’re playing solo or two-player local cooperative play, Alien Hominid HD is back with the three classic difficulty options:

Easy – Seven lives and continues, with two shields from weapon pickups.

Normal – Five lives and continues, with one shield from weapon pickups.

INSANE – Three lives and continues, one hit kills.

Tired of chomping heads? All of the original mini games are here for any aliens wanting a quick break, including:

201 levels of PDA Games

Super Soviet Missile Mastar

All You Can Eat

Neutron Ball

Pinata Fiesta

Challenge Mode

And that’s not all—the game is complete with Steam achievements, in addition to weekly and monthly leaderboards for all three difficulties! Come back to the game that started it all for The Behemoth while crossing your fingers and hoping you remember those pesky boss patterns…

