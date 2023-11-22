PS5 Sells Over 1.2M, XS Tops 24M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for October 2023 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,228,434 units sold for October 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 45.37 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 868,471 units to bring its lifetime sales to 131.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 412,119 units to bring their lifetime sales to 24.33 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 19,137 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.15 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 80,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 393,000 units. PS4 sold 1,308,030 units for the month of October 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 804,748 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 112,520 (10.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 135,268 units (-24.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 58,636 units (-6.3%). The PlayStation 4 is up 5,601 units (41.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 544,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 262,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 128,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 14.36 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 10.89 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.61 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for October 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,228,434 ( 45,366,475 ) Switch - 868,471 ( 131,245,441 ) Xbox Series X|S - 412,119 ( 24,327,508 ) PlayStation 4 - 19,137 ( 117,151,999 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for October 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 393,059 Switch - 244,577 Xbox Series X|S - 240,091

PlayStation 4 - 6,160

Europe hardware estimates for October 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 621,337 Switch - 223,760 Xbox Series X|S - 126,939 PlayStation 4 - 4,265 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for October 2023:

Switch - 379,433 PlayStation 5 - 181,496 Xbox Series X|S - 24,899 PlayStation 4 - 8,151

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for October 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 32,542 Switch - 20,701 Xbox Series X|S - 20,190

PlayStation 4 - 561

Weekly Sales:

Global October 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 313,508 Switch - 249,003 Xbox Series X|S - 100,293 PlayStation 4 - 4,456

Global October 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 310,296 Switch - 178,099 Xbox Series X|S - 98,134 PlayStation 4 - 5,772

Global October 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 317,992 Switch - 219,018 Xbox Series X|S - 103,708 PlayStation 4 - 4,790

Global October 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 286,638 Switch - 222,351 Xbox Series X|S - 109,984 PlayStation 4 - 4,119

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

