Switch Tops 31M Lifetime, PS5 and XS Sales Drop - Japan Hardware Estimates for October 2023 - Sales

/ 2,126 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 283,171 units sold for October 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 31.10 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 66,264 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.52 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 8,156 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.52 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,524 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.65 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 83,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 6,000 units. PS4 sold 148,993 units for the month of October 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,705 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 84,436 units (42.5%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 27,138 (-29.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,074 units (-33.3%). The PlayStation 4 is up 5,473 units (10,731.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 81,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 161,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 18,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 3.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.10 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.12 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for October 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 283,171 (31,103,723) PlayStation 5 - 66,264 (4,522,592) Xbox Series X|S - 8,156 (523,692) PlayStation 4 - 5,524 (9,654,139)

Weekly Sales:

Japan October 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 110,258 PlayStation 5 - 33,763

PlayStation 4 - 1,025 Xbox Series X|S - 999

Japan October 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 44,478 PlayStation 5 - 19,715

PlayStation 4 - 2,059 Xbox Series X|S - 1,091



Japan October 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 62,261 PlayStation 5 - 9,849 Xbox Series X|S - 2,757 PlayStation 4 - 1,431



Japan October 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 66,174 Xbox Series X|S - 3,309 PlayStation 5 - 2,937 PlayStation 4 - 1,009

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles