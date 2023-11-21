PS5 Best-Seller, NS and XS Sales Drop - Europe Hardware Estimates for October 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 621,337 units sold for October 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 14.45 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 223,760 units to bring its lifetime sales to 33.56 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 126,939 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.77 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,265 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.87 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 30,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 111,000 units. PS4 sold 591,734 units for the month of October 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 237,607 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 316,140 (103.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 69,666 units (-35.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 74,177 units (-24.9). The PlayStation 4 is up by 3,142 units (279.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 22,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 69,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by less than 1,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.97 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.75 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.34 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for October 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 621,337 ( 14,450,602 ) Switch - 223,760 ( 33,555,738 ) Xbox Series X|S - 126,939 ( 6,771,595 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,265 ( 45,869,994 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe October 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 140,952 Switch - 48,530 Xbox Series X|S - 35,252 PlayStation 4 - 1,161

Europe October 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 154,924 Switch - 50,784 Xbox Series X|S - 29,884 PlayStation 4 - 1,096

Europe October 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 170,095 Switch - 62,346 Xbox Series X|S - 30,143 PlayStation 4 - 1,021

Europe October 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 155,366 Switch - 62,100 Xbox Series X|S - 31,660 PlayStation 4 - 987

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

