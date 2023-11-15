PS5 Best-Seller, Switch Tops 50M Lifetime - Americas Hardware Estimates for October 2023 - Sales

/ 839 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 393,059 units sold for October 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 18.94 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold 244,577 units to bring its lifetime sales to 50.05 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold an estimated 240,091 units to bring its lifetime sales to 14.17 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,160 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.52 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 100,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 219,000 units. PS4 sold 292,680 units for the month of September 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 459,295 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 138,960 (-26.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 64,609 units (-21.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 69,046 units (-22.0%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 1,946 units (46.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 172,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up down over 126,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 17,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.82 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.56 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.62 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for October 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 393,059 ( 18,935,577 ) Switch - 244,577 ( 50,049,337 ) Xbox Series X|S - 240,091 ( 14,168,962 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,160 ( 41,520,895 )

USA hardware estimates for October 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 331,491

Switch - 205,112 Xbox Series X|S - 200,249

PlayStation 4 - 5,190

Weekly Sales:

October 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 93,838 Xbox Series X|S - 57,199 Switch - 55,441

PlayStation 4 - 1,624

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 79,429

Xbox Series X|S - 47,734 Switch - 46,523 PlayStation 4 - 1,371

October 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 115,221 Xbox Series X|S - 77,721 Switch - 51,281 PlayStation 4 - 1,563

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 81,594 Xbox Series X|S - 49,959 Switch - 47,643 PlayStation 4 - 1,318

October 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 103,125 Switch - 66,963 Xbox Series X|S - 60,108

PlayStation 4 - 1,512

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 86,838 Switch - 56,089 Xbox Series X|S - 50,128

PlayStation 4 - 1,273

October 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 99,513 Switch - 65,389 Xbox Series X|S - 62,943

PlayStation 4 - 1,461

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 83,630 Switch - 54,857 Xbox Series X|S - 52,428

PlayStation 4 - 1,228

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles