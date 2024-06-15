Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX Announced for PC - News

Yacht Club Games has announced enhanced version of the original Shovel Knight, called Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, for PC Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX is an enhanced edition of the pixel-perfect adventure that started it all. Jump, battle foes, and seek treasures as you quest to defeat the Order of No Quarter and their vile leader, The Enchantress. Shovel of Hope DX enriches the original game with 20 distinctive playable characters, seamless online multiplayer, and innovative additions like rewind and save states. Whether you’re a long-time shoveler or eager to discover the Blue Burrower for the first time, Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX invites everyone to celebrate a decade of digging, dashing, and discovery.

Choose Your Champion

Now, you can choose your champion from a lineup of 20 iconic characters, each with unique playstyles. Dive into the action with Shovel Knight, team up with Shield Knight, or even play as the Enchantress herself!

Team Up for Glory in Online Multiplayer

Online multiplayer allows you to join forces with friends worldwide. Together, tackle the main adventure or explore myriad challenges, too.

A Treasure Trove of Content

Dive into fan-favorite features from all previous versions of the game, including Challenge Stages, Custom Knight, and the Battle Ghost Arena. And for full immersion, return to the world of Shovel Knight in full Stereoscopic 3D!

Rewind and Save States

For the first time, use the power of Rewind to perfect your platforming skills or use Save States to pause and plan your next moves.

Remix with Cheats

With over 300 classic gameplay-twisting cheats, customize your experience to make it as challenging or as weird as you like. All these cheats can now be enabled simultaneously, offering endless ways to remix your adventure.

