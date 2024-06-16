Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero Headed to All Major Consoles on July 5 - News

Ratalaika Games has partnered with Masaya Games and Shinyuden to release the platformer, Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 4.

The game originally released in Japan in 1997 for the Super Famicom.

Read details on the game below:

A new mysterious enemy threatens the world once again! Only one hero can save the world… Shockman!

Join bionic heroes Raita and Azuki as they face all kinds of dangerous enemies to save humanity.

Is this heroic task too much for you? Then join forces with a friend for some classic-style action!

Features:

Platform beat ’em up gameplay.

beat ’em up gameplay. Two characters with their unique skills.

Cooperative two-player mode.

Image gallery from hand-made scans.

Rewind / forward function.

Brand new English translation plus original Japanese text.

Save states.

CRT filter.

