Nintendo Switch is the Best-Selling Console of All-Time in Japan - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS in Japan to become the best-selling video game platform of all-time in the country, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch sold an estimated 184,846 units in in May 2024 to bring its lifetime sales to 33.05 million units in Japan. This compares to the Nintendo DS with sales of 32.99 million units lifetime in Japan. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model, the Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Worldwide the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling video game platform of all-time. Next up is the Nintendo DS with 154.02 million units sold lifetime worldwide.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 141.32 million units as of March 31, 2023, while 1,235.82 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2024:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 61.97 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.36 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.22 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.85 million Super Mario Odyssey – 27.96 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.27 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 24.92 million Super Mario Party – 20.66 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.61 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.45 million

