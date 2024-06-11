Nintendo Switch Removes Twitter Integration - News

/ 503 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo in the latest firmware update for the Nintendo Switch removed integration for Twitter on the console.

The option to "Post to Twitter" and to link a Twitter account have been removed from the Nintendo Switch.

PlayStation and Xbox ended support for Twitter last year. This follows Twitter charging company nearly $40,000 more per month to access Twitter's API, which is needed for integration.

Read the patch notes for the firmware update below:

Ver. 18.1.0 (Released June 10, 2024)

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration: The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu u to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.

discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration: The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles