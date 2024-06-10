Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Draw Distance have announced narrative game set in the World of Darkness universe, Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York is a narrative game set in the World of Darkness universe. Play as one of the members of the Vampire Clans in a shifting political landscape between the Camarilla and the Anarchs while trying your best to survive.

Dive into the streets of New York City in 2024, where the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread. Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs. In a city where every move could mean the difference between unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York invites you to immerse yourself in the third installment of this gripping visual novel series, set against the backdrop of a modern-day metropolis teeming with supernatural intrigue. Embrace the darkness as a Kindred, a vampire thrust into a world of danger and betrayal where survival is paramount.

Features:

Play with new gameplay mechanics as you harness the powers of Disciplines to overcome challenges or evade the relentless pursuit of Hunters hot on your trail. But beware the insatiable Hunger that gnaws at your very being, threatening to unleash the primal Beast within.

Embark on a journey of discovery and deception from two distinct perspectives, each offering unique insights into the clandestine world of the undead.

As the saga of the New York Kindred draws to a close, prepare to experience the thrilling conclusion to this gripping tale in the heart of this concrete jungle.

