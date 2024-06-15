Yacht Club Games Announces New Mainline Shovel Knight Game is in Development - News

Yacht Club Games announced a new mainline Shovel Knight game is currently in development.

Before we go, we have one final announcement: a brand new mainline Shovel Knight game is in development!," said the developer,

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics. This isn't just another sequel - it's a bold new adventure that will launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming.

"We're not quite ready to unveil everything just yet, rest assured, the game will bring electrifying action, richer mechanics, and all the timeless charm you expect from a Shovel Knight title.

"It's been four years in the making because we're dedicated to perfecting every pixel and ensuring that the innovation will redefine what a Shovel Knight game can be."

