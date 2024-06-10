NS Tops 33M Lifetime - Japan Hardware Estimates for May 2024 - Sales

/ 1,347 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 184,846 units sold for May 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 33.05 million units lifetime in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling video game platform of all-time in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 85,033 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.66 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 12,388 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.60 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 454 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up over 3,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 11,000 units. PS4 sold 81,769 units for the month of May 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 954 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 160,143 units (-46.4%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 85,745 (-50.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 11,084 units (850.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,187 units (-87.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 51,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 7,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 2,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.21 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.70 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.05 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for May 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 184,846 (33,049,895) PlayStation 5 - 85,033 (5,663,047) Xbox Series X|S - 12,388 (598,035) PlayStation 4 - 454 (9,677,083)

Weekly Sales:

Japan May 11, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 47,078 PlayStation 5 - 21,527

Xbox Series X|S - 4,456 PlayStation 4 - 83

Japan May 18, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 40,718 PlayStation 5 - 17,574 Xbox Series X|S - 2,573 PlayStation 4 - 55

Japan May 25, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 48,047 PlayStation 5 - 23,376 Xbox Series X|S - 2,104 PlayStation 4 - 135

Japan June 1, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 49,003 PlayStation 5 - 22,556 Xbox Series X|S - 3,255 PlayStation 4 - 181

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles