Hardware Sales Fall in the UK in May, V Rising Best-Selling Game

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in May, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 dropped 13 percent compared to previous month.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third place. Sales for both consoles were down nine percent compared to April 2024.

Overall, there were just under 65,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in May 2024. This is down nearly 33 percent year-over-year and down 10 percent compared to April 2024.

The Switch is the biggest reason for the big drop compared to a year ago as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released in May 2023.

GSD data shows there were 1.85 million games sold in May 2024, which is down 21 percent year-on-year. It should be noted last year saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The full release for V Rising came in first place for the month. EA Sports FC 24 remained in second place and Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to third place.

Fallout 4 after seeing a huge increase in sales dropped from first to fourth place. Helldivers 2 dropped from third to fifth place, while Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut jumped up the charts to sixth place following the release of the PC version.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door debuted in eighth place. It should be noted digital sales are not included. Launch retail sales are higher than 2023's Super Mario RPG and 2020's Paper Mario: The Origami King.

There were 475,429 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in May, which is down 12.6 percent compared to April 2024 and up five percent compared to May 20234. The White PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller. The PlayStation Portal Remote Player came in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in May 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 V Rising (Level Infinite) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 5 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 6 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Sony) 7 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 8 Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Nintendo)* 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 10 Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt/Bandai Namco)

*Digital Data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

