Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Releases June 18 - Adds 8 New Suits

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced the next free update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on June 18.

The update adds eight new suits, addresses some community feedback, and adds stability improvements to the game.

Here are the eight new suits:

Metro Suit (Miles Morales) – Designed by KidSuper

Ginga Suit (Miles Morales) – Co-designed by Vini Jr. and KidSuper.

Fluro Suit (Peter Parker) – Co-designed by Lando Norris and KidSuper

Motorchic Suit (Peter Parker) – Co-designed by Rina Sawayama and KidSuper

Last Stand Suit (Peter Parker)

Into The Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

Animated Suit (Miles Morales)

Uptown Pride Suit (Miles Morales)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5.

