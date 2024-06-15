Wizard with a Gun Developer Galvanic Games Shuts Down - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Developer Galvanic Games president and founder Patrick Morgan via LinkedIn announced the studio has been shut down.

Galvanic Games is best known for developing the cooperative sandbox survival game, Wizard with a Gun, from 2023.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Galvanic Games. Despite the promising start of Wizard with a Gun, sales are not strong enough to sustain our studio. The last year has been particularly tough for games. While we had numerous encouraging conversations at DICE and GDC, the process of signing new projects, even in a good year, takes longer than the runway we had left.

"Working with Devolver Digital was a dream come true for us. Together, we created a game I’m incredibly proud of. There is a certain bittersweetness to knowing that we accomplished all the things we set out to do when we founded Galvanic in 2015. From launching unique, weird, and interesting games to collaborating with some of my favorite people in the industry all while building a tight-knit, productive team focused on a healthy and creative culture.

"However, it is incredibly difficult to see our team facing the uncertainty of the current job market. I may never get over the irony of spending a decade building my ideal team, only for it to end after our most productive year. The dedication, creativity, and hard work of every person on our team have been nothing short of extraordinary.

"To support our team members during this transition, I will be attaching a list of those who requested visibility on their LinkedIn resumes and portfolios. If you have opportunities or know of any, please consider these incredibly talented individuals.

"Thank you for the support and memories. We are grateful for the journey and hope that our paths will cross again in the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles