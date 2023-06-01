Bobby Kotick: Activision Blizzard Wanted to Buy Time Warner - News

/ 910 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with Variety revealed the company was looking to acquire Time Warner a few years ago.

This would have only happened if the AT&T deal to acquire Time Warner had fallen apart and the gaming giant was ready to do so as it raised capital needed.

"We raised all the capital and were ready to go in the event that AT&T couldn’t get the deal done," said Kotick.

The plan would be for Activision Blizzard to develop games based on the IP owned by Time Warner and for Time Warner to develop movies and TV shows based on Activision Blizzard's IP.

Kotick added, "We’d take their IP and turn it into games. They’d take our IP and turn it into film and television, and we’d have an extraordinary company."

Microsoft is currently attempting to acquire Activision Blizzard for $67.8 billion. The deal has been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. However, the deal is facing a block in the UK, which the two companies are appealing, and a lawsuit in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles