Bobby Kotick: Activision Blizzard 'Did Not Have a Systemic Issue With Harassment'

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with Variety stated the company never had a "systemic issue with harassment" and that it has had a relatively low level of harassment and assault complaints for a company of its size. He says he will release a transparency report from outside entities that will provide exculpatory data.

“We’ve had every possible form of investigation done," said Kotick. "And we did not have a systemic issue with harassment — ever. We didn’t have any of what were mischaracterizations reported in the media. But what we did have was a very aggressive labor movement working hard to try and destabilize the company."

California’s Civil Rights Department filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in 2021 alleging "women were subjected to constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances, and that the company’s executives and human resources personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct, and instead retaliated against women who complained."

The complaints also say the company has "fostered a sexist culture and paid women less than men, and assigned women to lower level jobs than men."

Kotick added that he isn't anti-union, which unusual for a CEO of a large company.

"I am not like other CEOs that are anti-union," Kotick said. "I’m the only Fortune 500 CEO who’s a member of a union. If we have employees who want a union to represent them, and they believe that that union is going to be able to provide them with opportunities and enhancements to their work experience, I’m all for it. I have a mother who was a teacher. I have no aversion to a union. What I do have an aversion to is a union that doesn’t play by the rules."

Microsoft is attempting to acquire Activision Blizzard for $67.8 billion, which Kotick is set to make a small fortune from. The deal has been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. However, the deal is facing a block in the UK, which the two companies are appealing, and a lawsuit in the US.

