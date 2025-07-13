Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Launches August 30 for PC - News

Developer Relic Entertainment announced the real-time strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on August 14 for $29.99.

This is the iconic Dawn of War as players remember it, but optimized for modern hardware. The award winning and genre-defining classic real-time strategy game has been updated for today’s PC audience while remaining faithful to the grimdark original. “Cleanse, purge, kill!”

The Definitive Edition includes all the Dawn of War and standalone expansion content; four classic Dawn of War Campaigns, nine Armies, and over 200 Maps all in one game. The game will feature 4K support, upscaled textures (four times the originals), and image-based lighting for a higher level of fidelity while retaining the classic experience. World lighting, unit reflections, and shadows have all been improved, and new unit gloss and emissive lighting will faithfully enhance the moment-to-moment action. An improved gameplay camera will show the battlefield like never before and the HUD and screen layout have been optimized for widescreen viewing. It has also been upgraded to a 64-bit platform to support the ongoing efforts of the modding community and will be compatible with over 20-years of lovingly crafted community mods.

