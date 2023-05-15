UK Regulator 'Stands by Its Decision' to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

The European Union regulator, the European Commission, announced earlier today it has approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal was passed due to the deals signed by Microsoft in recent months related to cloud gaming.

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who blocked the deal last month, has released a response to the European Commission approving the deal.

"The UK, US and European competition authorities are unanimous that this merger would harm competition in cloud gaming," reads the CMA response. "The CMA concluded that cloud gaming needs to continue as a free, competitive market to drive innovation and choice in this rapidly evolving sector.

"Microsoft’s proposals, accepted by the European Commission today, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next 10 years. They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale.

"This is one of the reasons the CMA’s independent panel group rejected Microsoft’s proposals and prevented this deal. While we recognise and respect that the European Commission is entitled to take a different view, the CMA stands by its decision."

Microsoft does plan on appealing the decision with the the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The company has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.

The European Union regulator is the eighth confirmed place to have been confirmed to have approved the deal, following Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

