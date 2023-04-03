Konami Opens New Studio in Osaka - News

Konami announced it has opened up a new studio in Osaka, Japan located at the Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South business center.

The new studio is "characterized by a well-developed environment where creators can demonstrate their full potential, and is set up in a location with convenient transportation access."

The Osaka studio will be a "major production center in Western Japan" and will be "fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios necessary for product development."

Konami is also constructing a "next generation R&D center" in Tokyo, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

The gaming company at the beginning of 2023 said this year they are "planning new games for well-known series, with the aim of making even greater strides. In addition, new projects that we have yet to announce to you are also deeply and quietly underway. Please look forward to Konami’s future announcements."

Konami in partnership with other developers and companies last year announced a remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, the interactive video streaming experience for the series called Silent Hill: Ascension, and a film adaptation project for the series titled Return to Silent Hill.

